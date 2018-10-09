Almost 1,000 people get treatment for medical, dental or vision needs at RAM clinic

The 2017 Remote Area Medical free clinic concludes Sunday.
By
Up Next
The 2017 Remote Area Medical free clinic concludes Sunday.
By

Local

Free medical, dental and vision services return to Bradenton. Here’s what you need to know

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

October 09, 2018 08:53 AM

Manatee

A free clinic is returning to Bradenton to offer medical, dental and vision treatment, but you’ll need to get there early.

Remote Area Medical will hold its fourth free medical dental and vision clinic Saturday and Sunday at Manatee Technical College.

Hundreds of volunteer doctors, dentists, optical professionals, nurses and support personnel will be at MTC to provide services on a first-come, first-served basis.

azwRAM07 - DUPLICATE
Dentists perform work on patients as Manatee Technical College hosts the Remote Area Medical free mobile clinic event at the MTC main campus in Bradenton.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Each day of the clinic, the parking lot will open at midnight and ticketing “usually begins” at 3 a.m. but may occur earlier if there are issues such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, according to organizers.

Once a patient has received a ticket, they are seen in numerical order according to their ticket number. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Remote Area Medical encourages those who would like to receive services, especially dental, to arrive as early as possible. However, due to time constraints, patients should be ready to choose between dental and vision services.

The event is free and open to the public. Last year, the free clinic served more than 1,000 patients in Bradenton, clinic organizer Dr. Richard Conard said in a release announcing this year’s clinic.

Manatee Technical College's main campus prepared Friday for a weekend of providing free healthcare to the needy.

By

“This is a full-scale medical operation and the only question we ask is, ‘Where does it hurt?’ ” Conard said.

He added RAM is looking for volunteer vision professionals — ophthalmologists, optometrists, opticians and support personnel — for the clinic. Volunteers can sign up at www.ramusa.org.

Day two of the free Manatee Remote Area Medical clinic served more than 800 people on Saturday at Manatee Technical College.

By

  Comments  