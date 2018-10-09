Free medical, dental and vision services return to Bradenton. Here’s what you need to know

A free clinic is returning to Bradenton to offer medical, dental and vision treatment, but you’ll need to get there early.
Remote Area Medical will hold its fourth free medical dental and vision clinic Saturday and Sunday at Manatee Technical College.
Hundreds of volunteer doctors, dentists, optical professionals, nurses and support personnel will be at MTC to provide services on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each day of the clinic, the parking lot will open at midnight and ticketing “usually begins” at 3 a.m. but may occur earlier if there are issues such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, according to organizers.
Once a patient has received a ticket, they are seen in numerical order according to their ticket number. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Remote Area Medical encourages those who would like to receive services, especially dental, to arrive as early as possible. However, due to time constraints, patients should be ready to choose between dental and vision services.
The event is free and open to the public. Last year, the free clinic served more than 1,000 patients in Bradenton, clinic organizer Dr. Richard Conard said in a release announcing this year’s clinic.
“This is a full-scale medical operation and the only question we ask is, ‘Where does it hurt?’ ” Conard said.
He added RAM is looking for volunteer vision professionals — ophthalmologists, optometrists, opticians and support personnel — for the clinic. Volunteers can sign up at www.ramusa.org.
