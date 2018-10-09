Missing woman last seen in Bradenton; cops concerned she is unable to care for herself

A 20-year-old woman who deputies say is “in immediate need of services” was reported missing from Bradenton on Monday.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Miranda Burton, 20, who was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday near the 4400 block of 51st Street West in Bradenton.
According to deputies, Burton is unable to care for herself.
Burton was last seen wearing a coral-colored tank top with pink floral shorts. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and is said to have “frizzy” hair, according to deputies.
Burton may be riding a pink bike with a white seat.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Burton or knows where she is to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or 911.
Comments