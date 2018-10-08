Tropical storm watch issued for Manatee as Tropical Storm Michael approaches Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued early Monday for coastal Manatee County as Tropical Storm Michael approaches the Florida coast, according to the National Weather Service.
Manatee County and Anna Maria Island also were under a storm surge watch as of 6 a.m., and the storm surge watch stretches to Navarre.
The tropical storm watch stretches from Anna Maria Island to the Suwanee River.
Tropical Storm Michael was about 90 miles east of of Cozumel, Mexico, and moving north at nearly 7 mph, as of the 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Michael is expected to move over the Florida panhandle or Big Bend area Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds increased overnight to 70 mph and forecasters expect Michael to continue to strengthen, likely becoming a hurricane Monday.
Tropical storm force winds extend up to 175 miles from Michael’s center.
A hurricane warning is in effect for part of Cuba and a hurricane watch was issued for the Alabama-Florida border to the Suwanee River.
A state of emergency was declared late Sunday afternoon by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, calling it a “life-threatening and extremely dangerous” storm.
