Palmetto woman becomes instant multimillionaire with winning scratch-off

A Palmetto woman is now a millionaire after cashing in her Florida lottery ticket.
Sonya Bacon, 49, is bringing home the top prize from a $20 scratch-off ticket she purchased at a BP in the 5900 block of 14th Street West, the Florida Lottery announced. Bacon chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.8 million at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.
She played the $5 million Monopoly Florida Edition scratch-off game, which features more than $346 million in prizes. That includes six top prizes of $5 million and 20 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97, according to Florida Lottery.
The Bradenton BP that sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.
