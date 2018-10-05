Richard C. Champion, 62, of Palmetto was last seen Sunday when he left his home barefoot wearing pajamas, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Palmetto man left home barefoot in pajamas Sunday. He hasn’t been seen since, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

October 05, 2018 06:58 AM

A Palmetto man is missing and “showed signs of wanting to harm himself” after leaving the hospital earlier this week, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard C. Champion, 62, was discharged from Manatee Memorial Hospital Sunday, but later showed signs of wanting to hurt himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members told deputies he left his home in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue East in Palmetto wearing his pajamas and no shoes around 10 p.m. Sunday. He has not been seen since.

Multiple attempts to call him and locate him have not been successful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Champion is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

