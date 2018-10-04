Stilling feeling the sting of the last tower debate, county turns down new cell phone tower

The area outlined in red shows a 900-acre, 1,750-unit housing development approved Thursday at a Manatee County land use meeting. The vacant land to the north is a separate, but similar project encompassing another 1,500 units. The only item holding up the project was a proposed cell tower, which was eventually pulled from the site plan with Manatee County pledging to try and build one for the community directly to the south on their property. Provided