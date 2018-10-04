A big piece of Anna Maria Island will be without fresh water one night next week

A precautionary boil water notice will be issued for some Manatee County residents during a water main tie-in that will cause crews to shut off water for a few hours.
Anna Maria Island customers along Gulf Drive from Cortez Road north to East Bay Drive, including side streets, are under the precautionary notice. The only streets not affected by the notice are Avenues E and F.
Manatee County officials announced the precautionary boil water notice Thursday. The water main tie-in is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. During the water main tie-in, water will be shut off between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.
When the water service is restored, customers are advised to bring water used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for one minute as a precaution. Bottled water can also be used.
The precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe, usually within 24 to 48 hours, according to county utilities officials. A Rescission Notice will be issued when the boil notice is lifted.
Residents with questions can call 941-792-8811 ext. 5268 or 5216 between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
