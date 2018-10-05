In Florida, fall is for planting. Kick off the season with these local plant sales

In Florida, the cooler months of fall are ideal planting time for many edible and decorative plants.
This weekend, there are two big plant sales happening in the Bradenton area with a lot to offer both amateur and experienced gardeners.
Palma Sola Botanical Park’s 20th Annual Plants and More Sale
Palma Sola’s annual plant sale started at a time when there were not many places to buy plants around Bradenton, according to park director Deirdre Van Collie.
Now there are many, but the park is keeping up by adding a lot of other fun items to the mix.
In addition to plants like orchids, bromeliads, plumerias and tropical species, there will be vendors selling pottery, honey, cloth art, soap and candles.
Nick Baden, a longtime volunteer at the park, will unveil a handmade canoe.
Pulled pork, drinks and some sweet treats will be available for purchase.
Van Collie says the sale is also an opportunity to stroll the gardens and see rare tropical plants.
“Wander about the park and get a feel for how beautiful and quiet and tranquil it is here,” Van Collie said.
Admission to the park is always free, but donations are welcome.
Details: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton. Free. Info: 941-761-2866. palmasolabp.org.
UF IFAS Extension of Manatee County’s Master Gardener Plant Fair
Palma Sola isn’t the only stop for plants this weekend.
The master gardeners of Manatee County’s Agriculture and Extension Service are hosting a plant fair on Saturday featuring good deals on Florida-friendly plants, including natives, shrubs, vines, herbs, orchids, butterfly plants, vegetables and more.
The first 50 customers will receive free native seedlings.
Details: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Manatee County Cooperative Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Cash and checks only. Info: 941-722-4524. sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/manatee.
