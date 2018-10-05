LECOM Park to get more improvements. Here’s how much it will cost taxpayers

One of Florida’s best Major League Baseball spring training facilities is about to get even better, but at a cost to taxpayers of $600,000.
The funds will come out of a capital improvement account devoted to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of the city’s agreement to participate in ongoing park improvement projects and field maintenance. Each year the city contributes $150,000 to the Pirates organization toward those goals and to date, the account totals $850,000.
The Pirates still have to get permission from the city to move forward on any projects deemed reasonable, and received that permission Wednesday.
The $600,000 will be split up into two separate improvement projects to include a dugout expansion and upgrade, as well as redoing the field and improving drainage.
“So it’s not costing any additional funding,” said Economic Development Director Carl Callahan. “They need to redo the field to improve drainage. The field actually looks pretty good, but it’s not draining so it seems to be an appropriate use of the funds.”
The city will help keep costs down by removing the existing sod using public works crews and essentially recycling the existing grass to help fill in areas at the city’s golf course and helping out the 13th Avenue Dream Center’s football field.
As home of the Bradenton Marauders, LECOM Park was named the top High-A ballpark in the country by Ballpark Digest, which conducted the fan vote.
It’s not the first recognition from Ballpark Digest, which named LECOM Park’s 2013 improvements as “Best Ballpark Renovation.”
The $10 million projec included a fan-area renovation, the boardwalk around the outfield and the addition of the tiki bar. In 2016, Ballpark Digest named LECOM Park and Bradenton the top spot for Florida spring training destinations.
