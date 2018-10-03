Red tide hit hard on Anna Maria Island

Since August, red tide has strongly impacted sea life, business, tourism and the environment on Anna Maria Island.
Clubbers rip off man of 200k in jewelry

A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.

