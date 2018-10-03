Red tide hit hard on Anna Maria Island

A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
In a call to 911 Tuesday, a man said he thought is ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Collins, was “acting really crazy” and thought she may be intoxicated when she came to his house in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called a "jealous rage."