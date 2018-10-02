Interstate 75 completely shut down after tractor trailer falls off overpass

At least one person is dead and Interstate 75 in completely shut down in Hillsborough County after the driver of a tractor trailer carrying produce lost control, went through the guard rail and landed below on top of at least one car on Fowler Avenue, killing a person inside.
The tractor trailer then erupted in a blaze that sent black smoke billowing above the interstate. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Traffic is backing up for miles in both directions during the afternoon rush hour. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and use U.S. 301 or U.S. 41 as alternate routes.
It was 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday when the tractor trailer driver was headed south on I-75 and lost control.
I-75 and Fowler Avenue have both been shut down in both directions.
There were several vehicles involved in the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Comments