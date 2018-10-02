Sinkhole in road closes portion of State Road 70

A portion of State Road 70 in Manatee County is closed early Tuesday morning after a sinkhole was found in the roadway.
The sinkhole is in the eastbound lane of State Road 70 just east of Betts Road is about two feet in diameter, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials. The road is closed in both directions between Singletary and Betts Road.
Traffic has been rerouted to Singletary Road and Betts Road.
Florida Department of Transportation crews will assess the sinkhole later Tuesday morning.
