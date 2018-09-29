Manatee deputies search for teenager who ran away from home after argument with parent

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that it is trying to locate a teenager who ran away from her home in the 3000 block of 54th Drive E. Friday evening.
Deputies say 14-year-old Destiny Irons got into an argument with her mother Friday. She climbed out of her bedroom window after being sent to her room and had not returned by Saturday morning.
Investigators say it’s not the first time Destiny has run away from home. She does not have her cellphone or any device that can used to track her with her. Destiny was last seen wearing a long gray dress with a silver zipper and a flannel backpack. She is a black female who is 4 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Destiny’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
