Red tide is lower in Manatee. Here’s how scientists and politicians hope to keep it that way

Here’s good news for anyone looking to enjoy the beaches of Anna Maria Island this weekend: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission announced Friday that red tide levels are lower in Manatee County waters.
In 15 samples of local water, the agency said only one came back showing high concentrations of the Karenia brevis algae strain. That sample came from the Rod & Reel Pier, experts said.
Four Manatee spots, including Palma Sola Bay Bridge, reported that the bloom was not present.
Overall, red tide levels are between 5 and 25 percent lower than last week. Lower concentrations of red tide were a common theme for most of the counties affected by a lingering bloom that has been around for nearly a year.
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties all saw lower levels of red tide, as well, the FWC said.
The positive red tide update came one day after Mote Marine Laboratory President and CEO Dr. Michael Crosby addressed politicians at Capitol Hill on Florida’s red tide crisis and how their funding could help scientists discover algae bloom mitigation strategies.
According to a Mote press release, Crosby called for the development of a Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algal Bloom Center. Gov. Rick Scott called on FWC officials to create a similar research center last week. Crosby also thanked some of Florida’s politicians, including senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson and Congressman Vern Buchanan.
“Mr. Buchanan has long been a leader and champion in fighting red tide with a strong record of legislative support for funding much-needed red tide research and mitigation efforts,” Crosby said.
In response to Scott’s calls for increased red tide research by the FWC, scientists took to the air to survey the water from Sarasota to Pasco County. According to a news release from the governor’s office, the FWC’s aerial surveys will help them predict future events and suggest action that will have the most impact.
Despite lower levels, FWC scientists say red tide is holding on in Southwest Florida. Coasts from Collier to Pinellas County are affected, and the bloom has even made its way to the panhandle in Bay and Gulf counties.
