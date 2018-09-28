Manatee voters can now see sample ballots for the November election. Here’s how

Wondering what to expect on the ballot this November? As of Friday, Manatee County voters can see what their ballots will look like for the upcoming general election.

Sample ballots for the Nov. 6 general election are now available to view on the Supervisor of Elections website at VoteManatee.com.

On the website, select “My Sample Ballot” at the top right of the screen.

Early voting for the election will be available Oct. 24 through Nov. 3. There are five early voting locations: Supervisor of Elections office, Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, Rocky Bluff Library, Palmetto Library, and Manatee County Utilities Administration offices. All the locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day during early voting, including Saturday and Sunday.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Supervisor of Elections for Manatee County Mike Bennett recommended voters sing up to vote by mail because of the size and length of the ballot — a two-sided 8.5-inch by 17-inch ballot — for the election.

Ballots will be mailed on Oct. 2 to voters who have signed up to vote by mail.

“It is the most convenient method of voting. Your ballot is mailed to you automatically about four weeks before Election Day. This allows time to read and digest the many amendments on this November’s ballot,” Bennett said in a news release.

To sign up to vote by mail send an email with your name, date of birth and current address to info@votemanatee.com or call the Supervisor of Elections office at 941-741-3823.





Manatee County has more than 243,200 active registered voters as of Sept. 28. The deadline for voter registration for the 2018 general election is Oct. 9.

To check if you are registered to vote in Manatee County, go to VoteManatee.com, click “Am I Registered?” and fill in your information.

Stay with Bradenton.com and the Bradenton Herald for upcoming previews of important races in Manatee County.