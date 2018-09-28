Traffic in the southbound lanes of the Green Bridge between Palmetto and Bradenton was at a stand still after a crash Friday morning.
Crash snarling traffic on Green Bridge Friday morning

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 28, 2018 10:10 AM

Southbound lanes of the Green Bridge are seeing heavy delays Friday morning after a crash, according to the Manatee County traffic website.

A crash on the Green Bridge Friday temporarily closed the southbound lanes, according to a tweet from the regional traffic center. The southbound portion of the bridge was reopened by 10:20 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. A Manatee County traffic camera showed traffic on Eighth Avenue West at Fifth Street West in Palmetto at a near stand-still around 10 a.m. Traffic was moving again about 15 minutes later.

The outside southbound lane of the Green Bridge was closed earlier this week due to Florida Department of Transportation work. The project that closed the lane is expected to last two months.

