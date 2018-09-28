Flood warning issued for two area rivers after days of rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for two area rivers Friday due to rainfall over the last few days.
The rain has caused the levels of the Manatee River near Myakka Head to rise to 10.6 feet, as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to the NWS. Flood stage for the river is 11 feet.
Forecasters expect the river to rise above flood stage by late Friday morning and rise to 11.4 feet by Friday evening.
The warning also applies to the Myakka River at Myakka River State Park.
The flood warning is expected to be in effect until Saturday morning, when forecasters believe the river level will return to below flood stage.
