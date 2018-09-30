Incumbent, challenger face off in bitter city council campaign

Incumbent Bemis Smith and challenger Bill Sanders are battling for the Bradenton City Council Ward 4 seat in the Nov. 6 general election.
They never spoke publicly together until a fiery debate on Sept. 20.
The respective campaigns have not cooled as the two exchange accusations via social media.
Asked if Smith, 63, believes Sanders has a run a clean and honest campaign, “In a word, no. I feel like every other opponent I’ve ever faced has run clean and honest campaigns, so it’s sad for me to say, but it’s pretty obvious. It’s why I continue to ask the community to put my resume against his. So I’m disappointed and if he wants to attack me on my moral character, then bring up some instances that show that. Don’t just throw it out there.”
Sanders, 65, was referring to Smith’s recent votes opposing a drug rehabilitation center and another attempt to redevelop the old Manatee Inns site on 14th Street West. The developer who used tax credits to build the Grand Palms a few blocks to the south wants to do a similar project.
Smith said he didn’t oppose the projects, just the proposed locations.
“I’m disappointed this isn’t a race based on issues where we can sit down and talk about why I voted against those projects,” Smith said. “It just becomes someone going out there because they can’t stand on the issues and he makes things up like moral character. It makes me very uncomfortable that he would question my moral character, when it’s my personal belief that much of his resume are lies.”
Sanders was aggressive at the debate and he acknowledged he may have appeared angry.
“Since then, there has been some real contention,” Sanders said. “It’s not my intent. I’m not angry. I’m not that type of guy. I’m a finance guy and some things just don’t add up when it comes to common sense. Don’t mess with me on the figures because I will turn you upside down. I don’t like speaking about politics period. I don’t like politics. But you have to tell people what your opponent is not doing.”
Smith, who was first elected in 2002, said he is focused on the things that are important to the voters. Smith said it took a long time for the city to recover from the Great Recession but at long last, all of the development goals are moving forward. Those include the eastward expansion of Riverwalk, the downtown streetscaping project and the 600 percent expansion in size of Mineral Springs Park.
“Revitalizing Riverside Drive, Mineral Springs and improving Old Manatee have been a focus of mine ever since I took office,” Smith said. “Finally those things are coming to fruition. Seeing those goals through is part of the decision why I’m running for re-election.”
Traffic is another primary reason, Smith noted.
“I want to be at the table on the traffic resolution issues,” he said. “Having sat on the Tampa Bay Transit Authority I have some ideas and would like to be a part of the decision on traffic because I’ll have the most impact in my ward based on any proposals that come down the pipe. I know those players and it’s going to take a group, not me by myself.”
Sanders said affordable housing is his priority. However, as a councilman, the only time he would have influence is when a developer wants to purchase city property. Otherwise, the council can only vote to uphold its comprehensive plan and if a development qualifies, it would put the city in legal liability to deny it.
Sanders said the solution is doing a better job in recruiting high-paying employers.
“We have to raise the salaries,” he said. “It’s not the best way to put it, but it’s like the guy who owns the hotel and the guy who works at the hotel. The hotel owner lives in Siesta Key and the hotel worker lives in Bradenton. We need to bring in more companies so our median income goes from $42,000 to $62,000.”
Sanders, who is running for office for the first time, said the city should encourage corporations to support public project redevelopment. Sanders said there is no harm in asking corporations to financially support public projects.
Other municipalities do it, he said, and it shows which corporations are the good community companies compared to the, “bad ones who are greedy and make all the money and do nothing for the community. I’m not doing this for me. I retired 10 years ago. I don’t need this, don’t need the money and don’t need the publicity. My wife asked me why in the heck am I running. Because I have things I can offer to the people.”
Smith said the city is doing great and he’s the most at peace about the city’s direction than he has ever been. It’s that experience to finish the job that Smith believes voters should take into consideration when at the ballot box.
“I’m a known and proven commodity,” Smith said. “I’m straight forward and all my information is out there for the public to see.”
