Bradenton police to receive new K-9 officer thanks to this Super Bowl winning quarterback

It may have been bad news for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans on Monday night when Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a victory over the Bucs.
But Roethlisberger left behind some good news for the Bradenton Police Department.
Roethlisberger’s foundation announced that during the 2018 NFL season, he would continue to distribute grants for new K-9 officers to police and fire departments in the Pittsburgh area, but also to municipalities near where the Steelers play road games this year.
BPD’s drug enforcement division just scored a victory with a $9,500 grant.
It’s the 12th consecutive year Roethlisberger has conducted this campaign, “to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the United States,” according to a press release issued earlier this week.
“We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units,” Roethlisberger said. “The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers, as well as the bond that is formed, is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”
Chief Melanie Bevan said the funding will go toward the purchase of a drug interdiction K-9 to complement the city’s existing explosive detection K-9.
“We kind of applied for this grant on a whim,” Bevan said. “We honed in on the fact that Pittsburgh is our sister city and our relationship with the Pirates. We are shopping around right now. This one will focus on drug interdiction. We’ve never really had a component to go to the post office, Fed Ex and UPS to check incoming packages. We’ve always depended on the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, but their dog is retiring so this comes at a great time.”
