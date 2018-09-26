Bradenton man killed, 3 people hurt in State Road 70 crash, troopers say

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a Tuesday afternoon crash on State Road 70 in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 2011 Honda Accord, driven by Marco Antonio Aviles, 55, of Bradenton, was driving west on State Road 70 near 253rd Street East around 4 p.m. when he lost control of the car and rotated into the oncoming eastbound lane, according to FHP.
A 2002 GMC Yukon driven by a 25-year-old Bradenton man was going east on State Road 70 approaching the intersection of 253rd Street East and collided with the Accord, according to FHP.
Aviles was taken to Lakewood Ranch Hospital but did not survive, according to FHP. His passenger, an 18-year-old Bradenton woman, was taken to Tampa General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver of the Yukon and his passenger, a 29-year-old Bradenton man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Lakewood Ranch Hospital.
