Man dies in moped crash, troopers say

A Sarasota man was killed in a moped crash on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota County on Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The moped, driven by 59-year-old Brian Kurt Bettis, was in the eastbound left turn lane of Bee Ridge Road, attempting to turn on to Radnor Place and went into the path of a Hyundai Sonata that was heading west on Bee Ridge Road just before 8 p.m., according to FHP.
The Sonata struck the right side of the moped. Bettis was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to FHP.
Troopers reported Bettis was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The 24-year-old woman driving the Sonata reported minor injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to FHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
