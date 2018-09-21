Commissoner Charles Smith say his opponent stole election, but cops say Reggie Bellamy did nothing wrong

Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith says law enforcement will pursue criminal complaints against his primary election challenger who defeated him. But just one day before Smith calls a news conference, the investigation closes with no charges.
