New police chief named at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Ted Kohuth was named police chief for Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Rick Piccolo, president and chief executive officer of SRQ, introduced Kohuth to members of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority on Monday as a 34-year veteran of law enforcement.
Kohuth retired as a troop commander from the Pennsylvania State Police and as municipal police chief for Whitehall Township, also in Pennsylvania.
He and his wife retired to Manatee County four years ago. Kohuth is no stranger to the SRQ police department, having worked there as a part-time civilian employee for three years.
“When the opportunity presented itself, it made perfect sense,” Kohuth said after Monday’s meeting.
The airport police department includes a mix of full-time and part-time staff, including 15 sworn officers and 19 civilians.
He replaces James Carlino, who resigned in August after being suspended for an undisclosed performance-related issue.
In other business on Monday, the airport authority approved increasing the SRQ Gateway Entrance project with Magnum Builders of Sarasota by $147,000 to provide counter space for Frontier Airlines.
Frontier is one of the new airlines coming to SRQ. The other is Allegiant.
This year, SRQ has added 10 new routes, six new destinations and has seen double-digit passenger growth every month since May.
“We really, really need this,” Piccolo said.
The airport authority also ranked three firms vying to update airport’s master plan. The master plan was last updated in 2009.
AECOM Technical Services, Inc. of Tampa ranked first with an estimated cost range of $625,000 to $695,000. Ranked second was Ricondo & Associates of Miami with an estimate of $675,000 to $925,000. Ranked third was Jacobsen Daniels of Ypsilanti, Mich., with an estimate of $600,000 to $1 million.
