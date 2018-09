A crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County has a lane of the highway blocked, clogging morning traffic Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol reports one lane of I-75 south near mile marker 223 between U.S. 301 and State Road 64 in Manatee County were blocked as of 10 a.m.

The crash causing the roadblock was reported around 9:45 a.m., according to FHP.

Florida 511 traffic maps show traffic backed up on I-75 to nearly Interstate 275.

