Bradenton passes record budget. Yes, you will pay more

New construction and a continued hike in valuations since the recession ended has left the city of Bradenton with a record $142 million budget.
The city council adopted the 2018-19 budget on Wednesday without raising the millage rate but property taxes will go up. The city has maintained a 5.8976 millage rate since 2014 but would have had to lower the rate by 4.3 percent for it not to be considered a tax increase, by Florida statute.
A mill is $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
“I would prefer a lower millage rate than what we have here today, but I think it’s important with all the projects we have in the pipeline, and I don’t think it would be responsible to push for a decrease though it would be politically convenient,” said Ward 4 Councilman Bemis Smith. “I will be pushing for decreases in the future. I’m supporting the tax rate at the same level, but this will be the one of the last years, unless something dramatically changes, I will do that.”
Not lowering the millage rate increases this year’s property tax revenue by about $1.7 million, which will be applied toward employee raises. Salaries comprise a little more than 20 percent of the city’s overall budget. This year’s budget is heavy with ongoing infrastructure projects and ensuring the needs of public safety agencies are met.
Some of the spending highlights include 18 new vehicles for the police department, and the fire department will get new breathing equipment at a cost of $340,000. Fire stations will get some rehabilitation work and upgrades, and the city is budgeting funds for the eventual construction of a new fire station.
Public works is getting a facilities overhaul and the sanitation department will be switching to new and more efficient trucks in what city administrator Carl Callahan called “an aggressive replacement plan.”
Callahan said more money will be put into the maintenance of Riverwalk and the city is currently doing a citywide parks review to determine priorities because, “We want world class parks and we are going to get them to that point.”
However, Callahan reiterated that the 2018-19 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, is focused on infrastructure and public safety.
“We have almost $9 million in utility construction projects, so it’s infrastructure, infrastructure and infrastructure,” Callahan said. “Every year it’s a focus, but even more so this year.”
Ward 1 Councilman Gene Gallo voted in favor of the millage rate but dissented on approving the budget, having expressed previous concerns about the city increasing insurance costs for retired employees, particularly firefighters.
