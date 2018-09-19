In the middle of hurricane season, Manatee emergency management chief resigns

Almost exactly two years after Manatee County’s previous emergency management chief resigned, Sherilyn Burris followed suit by filing her own resignation Tuesday.
Burris, who began working for the county as an emergency operations officer in 2011, filled in as acting division chief and eventually earned the position as a replacement for Don Hermey, who had served the county for 10 years when he resigned Sept. 29, 2016.
County spokesman Nick Azzara said the county does not comment on personnel matters. Burris declined to comment but according to her personal LinkedIn profile, she has directed her efforts toward a private emergency consulting business that she founded in 2010.
The abrupt resignation comes right at the peak of hurricane season. Burris’ leadership was instrumental in the county’s response and recovery from Hurricane Irma last year.
Emergency Management Operations Manager Steve Litschauer will serve as acting division chief, said Bob Smith, director of public safety. The county will also launch a recruitment effort to find a permanent chief.
According to Smith, Litschauer is well-equipped to the task at hand. He has worked in emergency management for more than 38 years, including serving with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bradenton Police Department.
Litschauer has also worked as a volunteer firefighter with local fire departments and has been deployed during safety and emergency situations such as Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Hurricane Charley in 2004 and both of former President Barack Obama’s presidential inaugurations in 2009 and 2013.
In 2008, Litschauer retired as commander of legal affairs/support division and emergency services with the sheriff’s office.
“Steve has more than proven his abilities during his time with our Emergency Management Division and I am confident he will successfully guide our EM teams as acting chief,” Smith said in an email.
Comments