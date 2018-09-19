Deadly crash closes one ramp to Interstate 275 in Palmetto

A deadly crash involving a semi truck has blocked the ramp to Interstate 275 from Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on northbound I-75 in Palmetto at mile marker 228, according to FHP. A semi truck struck a concrete pylon of the I-275 northbound overpass.
As of 6:20 a.m., the entrance ramp to northbound I-275 from I-75 north is blocked. The right northbound lane of I-75 has since reopened.
Crews are on the scene of the crash assessing any possible damage to the overpass. Drivers should find an alternate route to access northbound I-275.
All southbound lanes are open.
