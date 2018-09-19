The ramp for Interstate 75 north to Interstate 275 north was blocked Wednesday morning after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The ramp for Interstate 75 north to Interstate 275 north was blocked Wednesday morning after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Florida 511 traffic camera
The ramp for Interstate 75 north to Interstate 275 north was blocked Wednesday morning after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Florida 511 traffic camera

Local

Deadly crash closes one ramp to Interstate 275 in Palmetto

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 19, 2018 06:38 AM

Palmetto

A deadly crash involving a semi truck has blocked the ramp to Interstate 275 from Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on northbound I-75 in Palmetto at mile marker 228, according to FHP. A semi truck struck a concrete pylon of the I-275 northbound overpass.

As of 6:20 a.m., the entrance ramp to northbound I-275 from I-75 north is blocked. The right northbound lane of I-75 has since reopened.

Crews are on the scene of the crash assessing any possible damage to the overpass. Drivers should find an alternate route to access northbound I-275.

All southbound lanes are open.

  Comments  