Driver killed in collision with a semi on a Manatee County road identified by troopers

A 39-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash on County Road 39 in Manatee County Monday morning.

Around 11:35 a.m., Shawn N. Dunbar, 39, of Tampa, was driving a 2015 Isuzu NPR truck south on County Road 39 when he lost control, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck went into the northbound lanes and into the path of an oncoming semi-truck, driven by a 49-year-old Tampa man, who swerved, but could not avoid a collision, according to FHP.

The front of the truck driven by Dunbar hit the the left side of the semi.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Dunbar was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries.