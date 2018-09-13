Crash closes lanes of Interstate 75 in Manatee County

Delays are growing on Interstate 75 in Manatee County on Thursday morning after a crash forced multiple lanes of the interstate to close.
A crash near mile marker 224 on southbound I-75 has closed two lanes, according to FHP. The center and right southbound lanes south of U.S. 301 in Manatee County were shut down as of 11 a.m.
The southbound entrance ramps to the interstate from U.S. 301 north are also blocked, as of 11:37 a.m.
Florida 511 traffic maps show delays in the area and traffic backing up nearly to Interstate 275.
