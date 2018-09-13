History Matters: Here’s why the Palmetto Historical Commission is vital to our community

I often brag about the Palmetto Historical Park. Today, I want to brag about the Palmetto Historical Commission. This organization is largely responsible for the creation of the Park and contributes greatly to its continued success. Below are some of the accomplishments of the organization.
On Feb. 20, 1982, under the leadership of Josephine Harrison, a group of civic-minded individuals organized to save Palmetto’s original post office from demolition. As the formal organization developed, its members were appointed to the Commission by the Palmetto City Council. The Palmetto Historical Commission was incorporated under the laws of Florida as a nonprofit organization.
The new organization moved the post office to its current location and completed the restoration. Harrison and the late Ernest Parrish chaired the project. The work was overseen by Belmont Whittle.
On March 25, 1983, Heritage Day, the post office was dedicated as Heritage Station and opened for business. A special cancellation designed by Marvin Thompson was affixed to all mail. This tradition continues and anew cancellation is designed annually.
In 1984, with a matching grant from the state, the Commission conducted a historical survey of Palmetto and the adjoining area. PHC President Gini Berry and volunteers recorded more than 350sites.
On Dec. 30, 1986, as a result of the historical survey, a National Register Historical District was created when the Palmetto Historic District was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
In 1985, recognizing the importance of preserving Palmetto’s agricultural heritage, so well documented by the survey, the Commission voted to collect agricultural artifacts for a museum. Under its sponsorship, the Manatee County Agricultural Museum was incorporated.
The Mayor and the City Council signed along-term lease with the Manatee County Agricultural Museum for the renovation of the old municipal public works building/fire station. The museum opened on March 9, 2002, and houses exhibits of the major agricultural commodities in Manatee County.
Additional buildings have been moved to the park and restored under the guidance of the Commission. Chairperson Virginia Smith acquired Palmetto’s first kindergarten building and moved it to the Park, restoring it as a one-room schoolhouse.
The Cottage Museum was opened on Nov. 15, 1998; families who formerly occupied the 1900s cottage advised on its restoration. The Cypress House Military Museum opened to the public on July 3, 2004; it houses a growing collection of military artifacts.
Restoration of Palmetto’s Carnegie Library was planned in 1990-91 and funded by three matching grants from the Florida State Division of Historic Resources. In 2007, the Commission paid to replace the library ceiling, and in 2016 the City of Palmetto secured a grant to restore windows in the library as well as needed repairs on other park buildings.
Under the direction of Chairman Alice Myers and Robert Miller, an archive center was created. Dedicated as the “Alice V. Myers Archive Center” in 2007, it contains photographs, maps, interviews and memorabilia of North Manatee County.
In 2002, the Historical Commission and the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court began sponsorship of a field trip program. Around 1,000 elementary school students participate in free hands-on educational field trips yearly.
The Commission actively contributes to our community by sponsoring free yearly events including Palmetto’s Christmas in the Park, Halloween Social, Heritage Festival, art exhibits, traveling history exhibits and speakers.
The Palmetto Historical Commission operates the park in cooperation with the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court, the City of Palmetto and the Manatee County Agricultural Museum.
In 2007, spearheaded by Commission Treasurer Richard Pack, the four entities signed an interlocal agreement which formalized their commitment to the Park.
The Palmetto Historical Commission has accomplished much during its 36-year history. We’d like to invite you to join and help the Commission continue making history.
Visit palmettohistoricalcommission.palmettohistoricalpark.com or call 941-723-4991.
Amanda Polson, supervisor ofthe Palmetto Historical Park, grew up in Palmetto and feels historic because her high school annual is part of the museum’s permanent collection. She can be reached at amanda.polson@manateeclerk.com or 941-723-4991. Our History Matters is an occasional series published in the Bradenton Herald.
Comments