Flood warning in effect for Manatee River with more rain in the forecast

Following heavy rain in the area, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Manatee River near Myakka Head early Monday morning.
Waters of the Manatee River rose above flood stage, which is 11 feet, Monday morning after heavy rain fell over the river’s basin, according to the NWS.
The flood warning is in effect from 6:30 a.m. until 11:25 p.m.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the river’s stage was 11.8 feet and is expected to rise to nearly 11.9 feet later Monday morning, but fall below flood stage by the afternoon.
Meteorologists are also predicting scattered showers and storms in the area before 5 p.m. Monday, with a high near 90 degrees. However, heat index values could make it feel as high as 102 Monday and again Tuesday, according to the NWS. It’s expected to cool down to about 74 Monday night.
More afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast the rest of the week, with chances of rain as high as 40 percent.
