Bradenton woman, 82, killed in crash that injured 2 others, troopers say

A 82-year-old Bradenton woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 70 in Manatee County on Thursday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Wilda Mae Svoboda, of Bradenton, was driving a 2011 Kia Forte east on State Road 70 in the left turn lane at 37th Street East around 2:38 p.m. Thursday when she turned left in front of an oncoming vehicle, according to FHP.
The front of the oncoming 2012 Nissan Altima — which was in the westbound left lane of State Road 70 — hit the right side of the Forte that Svoboda was driving, according to FHP.
Svoboda was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, but did not survive.
The 52-year-old woman driving the Altima and her passenger, a 34-year-old woman, both of Bradenton, suffered minor injuries in the crash, FHP reported. Both women were taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for treatment.
