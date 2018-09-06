A car slammed into a tree in a Bradenton neighborhood. At least one person is dead, cops say

A car slammed into a tree in Bradenton Thursday evening, instantly killing one person and severely injuring at least one other.
The crash was first reported around 6:45 p.m. in a residential neighborhood at the corner of 17th Avenue West and 22nd Street West in Bradenton.
According to emergency responders, one person was dead on arrival and another was transported as a trauma alert to Manatee Memorial Hospital. It is not confirmed if the driver was the one who died.
The Bradenton Police Department’s traffic homicide unit is currently investigating the crash, spokesman Lt. Brian Thiers said.
Several neighbors said they heard a loud “boom” around the time of the crash.
It is unclear if speed was a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
