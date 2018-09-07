Here’s how Bradenton area will mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack

Several events are planned in the Bradenton area to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93.
The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and changed the course of history — and the way that Americans live their lives.
Planning observances Tuesday are the Manatee County Fire Chiefs Association, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee and State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota.
The annual Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service is planned for 8:30 a.m. at the Riverwalk Emergency Services Memorial north of the public parking lot and south of the splash pad.
The Tribute honors those who died on Sept. 11 and pays tribute to public service employees who put their lives on the line daily. Scheduled as speakers are Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler, Ed Cleveland, the retired West Manatee fire chief, and Aaron White, the 2018 Florida EMT of the Year.
USF Sarasota-Manatee is remembering the victims of the attacks with a ceremony that will include hundreds of small flags, one for each victim, planted behind the campus courtyard.
The 2,977 flags will be placed Sept. 10 in the late afternoon in anticipation of the ceremony. USFSM is asking staff, faculty and students, along with local veterans’ groups and community members, to assist with planting the flags.
To volunteer, visit USFSM’s Military and Veteran’s Success Center.
“It’s so important to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as the courageous efforts of our first responders and military,” said Carlos Moreira, USFSM’s veteran services administrator and one of the ceremony’s organizers. “Our nation owes them a debt of gratitude.”
The USFSM ceremony will begin at 8:20 a.m. The Marine Corps color guard from the 4th Amphibious Assault Battalion in Tampa will raise the flag at the campus’ entrance. Regional Chancellor Karen Holbrook will offer welcoming remarks at 8:30 a.m., followed by David Kotok of Cumberland Advisors. Kotok was inside the World Trade Center’s south tower when the building was struck by one of the hijacked jets. He’ll offer his recollection of that day and talk about its effects.
Also at the ceremony, the choir from Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton will sing the national anthem and representatives from the Sarasota Military Academy will participate in a flag-passing ritual to symbolize the nation’s response to the terrorist attacks.
SCF Bradenton Remembers 9/11 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with the local SCF Veterans of America and the SCF Veterans Services hosting the event.
The SCF observance will be at the south side entrance flag pole on 60th Avenue West near the new library and Learning Center Building 3.
Emcee Chris Wardman will open the SCF observance at 8:30 a.m. An opening prayer follows at 8:40, and taps will be played by SCF student musicians at 8:46 a.m., the time the first tower of the World Trade Center was hit.
Guest speaker will be retired Air Force Master Sergeant Carl Hunsinger, chairman of the Manatee County Veterans Council.
Bells will toll at 9:03 a.m., the time the second WTC tower was hit, and the ceremony will conclude at 9:05 a.m.
