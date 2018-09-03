Tropical Storm Gordon forces cancellation of Anna Maria fireworks show

The threat of Tropical Storm Gordon has forced the cancellation of a Labor Day fireworks show on Anna Maria Island.

“We waited as long as possible to make the call while watching the formation of Tropical Storm Gordon, but unfortunately the pyrotechnics company has specific guidelines it must follow to ensure the safety of its crew and the attendees,” Robert Baugh, chief operating officer of the Chiles Restaurant Group, in an e-mail to the Bradenton Herald.

The show had been set for Monday evening outside the Chiles-owned Sandbar restaurant in Anna Maria.

For the Bradenton area, the National Weather Service says there is a 70 percent chance showers and windy conditions on Monday, eventually dropping to 50 percent Monday night. Forecasters expect scattered thunderstorms throughout the area.

As of 11 a.m. .EDT, there were no watches or warnings on Anna Maria Island related to Tropical Storm Gordon.

The storm, which was lashing South Florida with heavy rain and strong winds, was located 60 miles west-northwest of Key Largo; or 50 miles south-southeast of Marco Island.. With maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, it was heading west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Hurricane Center forecast map showed the storm making landfall on Tuesday evening near the Alabama-Mississippi border.

Various watches and warnings are in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast from Florida Bay to east of Morgan City, La.