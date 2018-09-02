Pedestrian in critical condition after driver crashes into him in south Bradenton, troopers say

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after another man crashed into him while he was walking in Bradenton on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
About 7:40 p.m., trooper say, the pedestrian was walking southbound across the lanes of 66th Avenue West.
Around the same time another man, who is 26-years-old, was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 south on U.S. 41.
Then, the driver attempted to make a left onto 66th Avenue West, troopers say, but failed to observe the pedestrian and crashed into him.
The pedestrian was transported to Blake Medical Center with critical injuries.
It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the incident and charges are pending, according to the FHP.
