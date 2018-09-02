Troopers look for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in East Manatee

A Bradenton man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in East Manatee.
The man has been identified as 33-year-old Paul Mccolm.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 64 and Dam Road, which is just next to Lake Manatee State Park.
A vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR-64 approaching a driveway off the road.
Mccolm was the driver of what became a disabled vehicle, which was stopped on the right shoulder of SR-64 in that driveway, the FHP reported.
Mccolm exited the disabled vehicle and entered the road’s east travel lane, troopers said. As a result, the front of the vehicle stuck him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle fled the crash scene in an unknown direction, troopers say.
If anyone has any information regarding the vehicle or driver, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
