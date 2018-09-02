Manatee County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Lauren V. Hildebrand. She didn’t return home from the University Town Center Mall Saturday night and has threatened to harm herself in the past, deputies say.
14-year-old Manatee girl reported missing, endangered

By Samantha Putterman

September 02, 2018 11:46 AM

Manatee County deputies are seeking the public’s help after a 14-year-old girl went missing Saturday night.

Lauren V. Hildebrand was last seen leaving her house around 8 p.m to walk to the University Town Center Mall, deputies said.

She never came back home.

According to deputies, Lauren takes medication and has attempted to harm herself in the past.

Lauren is described to be about 5-foot-4 and was last seen wearing jean shorts, a black hoodie, a floral blue tank top and white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941)-747-3011.

