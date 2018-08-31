Thinking about heading to a Manatee beach Labor Day weekend? The FWC has good news for you

Red tide’s been brutal to island businesses, but owners have high hopes for Labor Day

Red tide has caused businesses on the island to suffer cancellations and loss of revenue; but business owners have hopes for Labor Day weekend despite that.
The latest red tide update from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows the county finally seeing some relief from the toxic algae bloom.

Researchers said red tide is creeping north into Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, where concentrations of the Karenia brevis red tide organism are between 5 and 25 percent higher than the FWC found last week.

In Manatee, the concentrations are more than 25 percent lower than last week.

Background to low concentrations of red tide were found in 22 Manatee samples, the FWC said in a Friday evening news release.

Volunteers donned masks and gloves to help clean dead fish and sea life from the shores of Palma Sola Causeway Wednesday morning.

The good news comes just as Labor Day weekend kicks off with many tourists and beachgoers disappointed by red tide’s presence on Anna Maria Island. The test results could suggest more palatable outings this holiday weekend.

Red tide’s presence is growing in other counties, including Sarasota.

Red tide has plagued Florida’s gulf coast for months, stretching from Collier County in the south to Pinellas County. Experts say they don’t believe the toxic algal bloom will dissipate anytime soon.

