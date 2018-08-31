Two pygmy killer whales stranded in Clearwater now on the road to recovery in Sarasota

Two pygmy killer whales were found beached in Clearwater earlier this week are now recovering in Sarasota, and being treated at Mote Marine Laboratory’s Jane’s Refuge Dolphin and Whale Hospital.
Mote was called about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday by NOAA Fisheries staff, who said Clearwater Marine Aquarium staff were going to help two beached pygmy killer whales in Clearwater. The whales were loaded onto CMA’s transport truck by noon Wednesday where they were evaluated and taken to Mote, according to a news release.
Mote officials said Thursday there was no specific cause suspected in the stranding, but they were told the whales appeared “thin,” according to a news release.
Wednesday afternoon, during a thunderstorm, the pygmy killer whales were taken out of the transport truck and placed in a medical pool and listed in critical condition. The whales were supported by Mote staff as caregivers worked to stabilize their condition.
Early Thursday morning, caregivers reported the whales — named Thunder and Lightning — made it through their first and second nights. They remain under 24-hour critical care.
Thunder was able to swim without help from caregivers for some stretches of time, but Lightning needed more support Thursday, according to Mote officials. The whales have also showed some interaction with each other, which officials consider a positive sign.
By Friday, Thunder and Lightning were able to swim more on their own, but staff are heavily guarded on their prognosis, said Mote public relations manager Stephannie Kettle.
Staff will continue to collect samples from the whales to test for possible exposure to the red tide bloom.
