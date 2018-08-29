Wires in water prompts partial road closure in Bradenton

At least two westbound lanes of Cortez Road in the 1700 block near Demetrios’ Pizza House are closed because of live wires down in the water, according to Manatee County’s emergency communication center.
The emergency calls first came in just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
A third lane remains open, according to emergency responders, “on an individual basis. We will judge the height of cars to let them through.”
Workers arrived at the scene shortly after 3:15 p.m. and are working to clear the scene.
More than 1,200 Florida Power & Light customers were without power in the corridor and another 1,242 had no power near 53rd Avenue West and Fifth Street West, according to the power company’s live outage map.
Additionally, Southern Parkway West from 26th Street to the 3100 block was closed from about 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. due to roadway flooding, according to the Bradenton Police Department. It is now back open.
