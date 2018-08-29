Bayshore High students interviewed about an ‘alleged altercation’ near bus stop, officials say

Parents received a call Wednesday that some students at Bayshore High School were interviewed about an incident that may have occurred near a bus stop Tuesday afternoon, according to School District of Manatee County officials.
Mike Barber, the director of communications for the district, said parents were notified that students were interviewed Wednesday about an alleged altercation near a bus stop a day earlier, possibly involving Bayshore students as well as “people not affiliated with Bayshore,” Barber said.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow said deputies are investigating an aggravated assault. Two men, a 26-year-old and a 54-year-old, told deputies they were approached by two people and threatened with a handgun, Bristow said. They thought the people who approached them may have gotten off a school bus.
Bristow said because of the area of the incident, they believed it could have been a Bayshore High School bus, but did not have evidence it was. Deputies searched the bus and did not find any weapons.
The investigation into the aggravated assault is ongoing, Bristow said.
Barber did not have details on exactly what happened, how many Bayshore students or who else may have been involved in the incident.
Law enforcement followed up with the district Wednesday morning. Barber said law enforcement officials asked school staff to help interview students who were on the bus or may have been involved.
Bayshore High principal Wendell Butler sent a message to parents Wednesday, informing them about the alleged altercation and interviews at the school.
“Parents, I am calling to inform you about an incident that happened off campus yesterday afternoon that had implications on our campus today. An alleged altercation occurred at one of our school bus stops and law enforcement was subsequently informed. As a precaution, law enforcement followed up this morning and asked school staff to make inquiries of students who rode the bus in question or who might have been involved. In making those inquiries, we have determined that at no time was a threat made against Bayshore High School or anyone on our campus. Again, I wanted to keep you informed as we continue to keep our students and campus safe.”
Comments