Dolphin dead from red tide washes up on Florida beach
Erin Long, based in Sarasota, Florida, shared videos to Facebook on August 24 of a dead dolphin that washed up on a beach near her home. She wrote, “I really hope something can be done about the red tide. So many dead animals.”
A Manatee County school guardian was just placed on temporary assignment pending an internal investigation for posting anti-government and conspiracy theory posts on his Facebook page; the page was disabled Monday.
Two people were killed and nine others injured by gunfire Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, that was hosting a live video gaming event, according to Sheriff Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
The Pocket neighborhood in Sacramento was identified by the local vector control district as an area of concern for West Nile virus in June 2018. The district is considering aerial spraying in the area.
The Florida Supreme Court allowed the release of surveillance footage showing the response of law enforcement to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland. Media organizations had sued for the video.
Video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office show law officers entering the school shortly after Nikolas Cruz opening fire killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018.