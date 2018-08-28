Power restored to majority of households in Manatee County

Power has been restored for a majority of Manatee County households Tuesday evening after a strong band of thunderstorms rolled through in the afternoon.
As of 6 p.m., most customers in the affected areas had their power restored, with about 150 households still without power, according to Florida Power & Light’s live outage map.
At one point, nearly 8,000 households were without power after the line of storms came through around 4:30 p.m. The major outages were reported in Bayshore Gardens and west Bradenton.
More than 3,100 households were without power in Bayshore Gardens and more than 4,500 lost power in west Bradenton at Cortez Road and 51st Street West, according to FPL’s outage map.
The Trailer Estates polling place lost power temporarily but is back up and running now, Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett said.
The precinct at IMG Academy was down as of 5 p.m. but there was an elections office technician already on scene.
The outage was not affecting people’s ability to vote since the iPad’s used to check voters in and the scanners that take ballots have battery packs that will last at least two hours, according to Bennett.
