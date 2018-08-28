The two right lanes of I-75 north at mile marker 217 near State Road 70 are blocked as of 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, according to Florida 511.
Crash partially shuts down I-75 in Manatee County

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 28, 2018 09:34 AM

A crash has closed part of Interstate 75 in Manatee County Tuesday morning.

The two right lanes of I-75 north at mile marker 217 near State Road 70 are blocked as of 9:17 a.m., according to Florida 511.

Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic map indicates injuries occurred in the crash.

With two lanes closed, drivers can expect to see delays in the area.

Just a few miles away, a northbound entrance ramp to I-75 is partially blocked due to a crash on the ramp near mile marker 220, according to FHP.

