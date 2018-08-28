Crash partially shuts down I-75 in Manatee County

A crash has closed part of Interstate 75 in Manatee County Tuesday morning.
The two right lanes of I-75 north at mile marker 217 near State Road 70 are blocked as of 9:17 a.m., according to Florida 511.
Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic map indicates injuries occurred in the crash.
With two lanes closed, drivers can expect to see delays in the area.
Just a few miles away, a northbound entrance ramp to I-75 is partially blocked due to a crash on the ramp near mile marker 220, according to FHP.
