Accident on Sunshine Skyway Bridge closes one northbound lane, causing lengthy delays

A traffic crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay is causing delays for northbound traffic traveling from Manatee County to Pinellas County.
At 6:55 a.m. Monday, troopers were dispatched to the reported crash at about mile marker 10 in the inside northbound lane of Interstate 275, just north of the main span of the bridge.
As of 9 a.m., Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the crash still blocking the inner lane and a trooper on scene.
Northbound traffic was backed up into Manatee County.
