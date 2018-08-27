Traffic camera on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay shows a traffic crash blocking the inside northbound lane at about mile marker 10, just north of the main span of the bridge.
Traffic camera on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay shows a traffic crash blocking the inside northbound lane at about mile marker 10, just north of the main span of the bridge. Florida Department of Transportation
Traffic camera on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay shows a traffic crash blocking the inside northbound lane at about mile marker 10, just north of the main span of the bridge. Florida Department of Transportation

Local

Accident on Sunshine Skyway Bridge closes one northbound lane, causing lengthy delays

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

August 27, 2018 09:17 AM

Manatee

A traffic crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay is causing delays for northbound traffic traveling from Manatee County to Pinellas County.

At 6:55 a.m. Monday, troopers were dispatched to the reported crash at about mile marker 10 in the inside northbound lane of Interstate 275, just north of the main span of the bridge.

As of 9 a.m., Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the crash still blocking the inner lane and a trooper on scene.

Northbound traffic was backed up into Manatee County.

You can follow Jessica De Leon on Twitter @JDeLeon1012.

  Comments  