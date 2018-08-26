Bradenton woman dies in head-on collision. The crash is under investigation, troopers say.

A head-on crash killed a Bradenton woman late Saturday afternoon, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
The collision occurred around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 301 and 51st Avenue East, troopers said.
A Palmetto man, driving a Chevrolet Suburban with three young children and another adult inside, was heading south on 51st Avenue East approaching the intersection of U.S. 301 in Ellenton.
Around the same time, Helen Gail Miller, 62, was driving west in a Toyota Camry in the left lane on U.S. 301 approaching the 51st Avenue East intersection.
Both vehicles, troopers say, entered the intersection at the same time, causing the front of Miller’s Camry to collide with the left front of the Suburban.
The status of the traffic signal for each direction remains under investigation, the FHP reported.
The Suburban came to a stop facing southwest within the intersection, troopers say, and the Camry came to a controlled stop facing southwest on the south side of U.S. 301.
Miller was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where she died later in the evening.
None of the occupants of the Suburban had to be taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. The Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call detectives at 239-938-1800.
