The CSX Railroad crossing, pictured here before the May replacement, had its new arms stuck in the down position again Friday night. A similar issue caused a traffic headache during the morning commute two weeks ago.
The railroad crossing arms on Manatee Avenue were malfunctioning again, troopers say

By Ryan Callihan

August 24, 2018 09:04 PM

A railroad crossing malfunction caused delays for westbound traffic Friday night.

The crossing arms at Manatee Avenue and Fifth Street West were stuck in the down position, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A similar issue occurred two weeks ago, which required CSX workers to make repairs.

Florida Highway Patrol first reported the blockage around 8:45 p.m. The issue was resolved before 10 p.m.

The new design of the crossing arms don’t allow drivers to navigate around the arms to get through. Drivers were asked to find a different route.

