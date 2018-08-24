The railroad crossing arms on Manatee Avenue were malfunctioning again, troopers say

A railroad crossing malfunction caused delays for westbound traffic Friday night.
The crossing arms at Manatee Avenue and Fifth Street West were stuck in the down position, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A similar issue occurred two weeks ago, which required CSX workers to make repairs.
Florida Highway Patrol first reported the blockage around 8:45 p.m. The issue was resolved before 10 p.m.
The new design of the crossing arms don’t allow drivers to navigate around the arms to get through. Drivers were asked to find a different route.
Comments