West Nile Virus case confirmed in Manatee County

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has issued a mosquito-born illness advisory in relation to one human case of West Nile Virus being confirmed.
The advisory was issued as a “heightened concern that additional residents may become ill.”
Tom Larkin, with the health department said due to HIPPA laws, the department was unable to release anymore specific details as to the current condition of the person or where the person may have been bitten. Essentially, he said the location didn’t matter.
“West Nile is found throughout the bird population in Manatee County, which is why this is a countywide advisory,” Larkin said. “All we want to do now is spread message to the public who we want to understand the importance of doing everything you can to avoid being bitten as much as possible.”
Residents are advised to take the following protective measures:
- Drain water from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, toys, flower pots and any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
- Discard old tires, drums, bottle, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items not being used.
- Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.
- Maintain swimming pools in good condition and empty plastic pools when not in use.
If going outside
- Cover up with shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves during active times for mosquitoes, especially at dusk and dawn..
- Apply repellant with DEET to bare skin and clothing.
- Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
- Keep mosquitoes out of your house by covering windows, doors, porches and patios with screens.
For more information visit manatee.floridahealth.gov.
