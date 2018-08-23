Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash that has shut down all but one lane of southbound Interstate 75 in Nokomis, near mile marker 199.
Lanes reopen after jackknifed semi-truck partially shuts down I-75 in Sarasota County

By Samantha Putterman

August 23, 2018 05:58 PM

Rush-hour traffic was much slower than unusual on Interstate 75 in southern Sarasota County after a semi-truck jackknifed, closing all but one southbound lane, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. There were no reported injuries.

Deputies advised motorists to find an alternate route. “It is anticipated to be blocked for some time during rush hour traffic,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The road block lasted over three hours and was reopened around 9 p.m.

The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened about 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 199, near I-75’s intechange with State Road 681.

Other details were not immediately available.

